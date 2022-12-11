Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 169 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,953 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

