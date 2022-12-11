Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 183,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $50,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 214,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 151.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 35,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after acquiring an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

