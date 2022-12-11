Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

