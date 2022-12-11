AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

