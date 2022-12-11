Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,913 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.84 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

