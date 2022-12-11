Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.74 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.