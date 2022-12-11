Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 159 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.