Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,083 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

