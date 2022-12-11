Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 13,118 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

