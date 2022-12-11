Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

