LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.