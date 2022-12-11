Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

