Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 371 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

