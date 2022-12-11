Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 82,058 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,058 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.