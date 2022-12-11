Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,965,534 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 368.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $52,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 748,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $15.77 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.