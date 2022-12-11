Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Westlake worth $52,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 240.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 284.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at $575,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %

Westlake stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

