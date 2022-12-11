Prudential Financial Inc. Has $51.42 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,526.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,507.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,489.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.