Prudential Financial Inc. Has $43.56 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $43,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $681,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

