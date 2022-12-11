Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.68% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $53,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

