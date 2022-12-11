Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 800 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $219.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

