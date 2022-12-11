Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,102 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 423,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 326,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 181,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 196,014 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 612,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 501,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

