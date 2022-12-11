Insider Selling: Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) SVP Sells 12,574 Shares of Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
LCID stock opened at 8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 8.14 and a one year high of 47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
