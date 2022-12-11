Insider Selling: Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) SVP Sells 12,574 Shares of Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at 8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 8.14 and a one year high of 47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

