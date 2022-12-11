Glenn W. Welling Buys 17,712 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

