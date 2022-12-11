Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$103,744.76 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$103,744.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54.

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

