Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$103,744.76 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$103,744.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54.
Orla Mining Price Performance
OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.