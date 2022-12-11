Bill Hughes Sells 500 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance
Shares of USLM stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.
Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
