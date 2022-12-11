Bill Hughes Sells 500 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

