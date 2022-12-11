Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 5,918 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

