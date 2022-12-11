Insider Buying: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Director Purchases $83,437.50 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) Director Jennifer R. Cochran purchased 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,437.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares in the company, valued at $290,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OmniAb Trading Down 1.4 %

OABI opened at $3.55 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OABI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

