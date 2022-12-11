Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,645 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $39,313,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

