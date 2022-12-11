Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,645 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.
Natera Price Performance
Natera stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.