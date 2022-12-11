Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys C$100,895.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

