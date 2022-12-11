Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $82,074.30 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 3,630 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $82,074.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

