Jane Hewitt Purchases 40,000 Shares of Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) insider Jane Hewitt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$91,400.00 ($61,342.28).
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.
About Mirvac Group
