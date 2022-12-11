Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Buys 116,000 Shares of Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG – Get Rating) insider Erin Wallace purchased 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,340.00 ($47,879.19).

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

About Ardent Leisure Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.