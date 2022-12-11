Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 2,177 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

