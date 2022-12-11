Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,947 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,794,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,674,969.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMO opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

