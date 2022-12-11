Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.79).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.77) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 123.05 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 769.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.21).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

