Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.88.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $362.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average of $368.89.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.