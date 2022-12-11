Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $340.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $343.30 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

