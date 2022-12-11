Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darren Saumur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00.

Genpact Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:G opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

