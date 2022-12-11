Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Purchases $432,750.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

