Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

