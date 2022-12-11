Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Sells $438,030.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

