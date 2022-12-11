agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,624 shares of company stock worth $1,377,576. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.