Itiquira Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Shares Down 0.2%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Itiquira Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itiquira Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 199.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

