voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Down 1.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 8,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of voxeljet as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

