Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 362,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 967,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.81.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,432.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 971,679 shares of company stock valued at $350,865. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

