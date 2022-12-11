Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.52. 35,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.
