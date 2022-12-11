Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.52. 35,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

