Oppenheimer Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $60.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

