D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as 4.74 and last traded at 4.74. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DTLIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on D2L in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
D2L Stock Up 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.61.
D2L Company Profile
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
