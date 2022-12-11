ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Shares Down 2.2%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 1,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

ioneer Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

