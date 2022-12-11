A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Trading Down 0.1%

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,254,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,322,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

